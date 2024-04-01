Short Interest in Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Decreases By 21.8%

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,973,700 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the February 29th total of 11,475,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 68.7 days.
Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Up 1.8 %
OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $2.83 on Monday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58.
About Tamarack Valley Energy
