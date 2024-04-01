Short Interest in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Drops By 16.0%

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the February 29th total of 2,430,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Tenaris Stock Performance

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $39.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89. Tenaris has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $39.97.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 26.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaris

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Tenaris by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TS

Tenaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.