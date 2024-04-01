Short Interest in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Expands By 31.2%

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,900 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the February 29th total of 339,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 156,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,096,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 31,078 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,844,000 after buying an additional 99,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $11,108,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $91.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 68.31 and a beta of 0.94. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $69.59 and a 12 month high of $94.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.14.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

