Short Interest in Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Increases By 22.6%

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the February 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,212,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ubiquitech Software Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:UBQU opened at $0.00 on Monday. Ubiquitech Software has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Ubiquitech Software Company Profile

Ubiquitech Software Corp. develops Internet marketing and sales software solutions in the United States. The company's Internet sales technologies include Blue Crush Monetization System that creates advertising platforms and improves existing platforms to increase sales; InternationalFortune.com, a lead generation portal for currency trading companies, hedge funds, and other asset managers worldwide; and Blue Crush Connect, a social network that rewards and incentivizes customers.

