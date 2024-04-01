Short Interest in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Declines By 19.6%

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,600 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the February 29th total of 487,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Verb Technology Stock Down 5.7 %

Verb Technology stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. Verb Technology has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERB. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,092,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verb Technology during the first quarter worth $184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verb Technology by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,625,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 142,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Verb Technology by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Verb Technology by 78.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verbLIVE, an interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video and webinar application; verbCRM, a white-labelled interactive video-based customer relationship management application; verbTEAMS, a self on-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs; verbLEARN, an interactive video and gamified learning management system application; and verbMAIL, an interactive video mail solution integrated into Microsoft Outlook.

