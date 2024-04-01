Short Interest in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Decreases By 15.5%

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,070,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the February 29th total of 24,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VICI. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI opened at $29.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $34.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

Insider Activity at VICI Properties

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

