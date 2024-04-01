Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $156.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $157.82. The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.03.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 111.75%.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 360,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 51,380 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,265,000 after buying an additional 71,751 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

