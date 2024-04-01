Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the construction company on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Simpson Manufacturing has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Simpson Manufacturing has a payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to earn $9.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $205.18 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $102.13 and a 1-year high of $218.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.30.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.25). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $168,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,573.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $168,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,573.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,522.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,634 shares of company stock valued at $927,460 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SSD shares. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

