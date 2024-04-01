Simulations Plus (SLP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Simulations Plus has set its FY24 guidance at $0.66-$0.68 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $41.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.42. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The company has a market cap of $821.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.64 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $889,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,659,403 shares in the company, valued at $162,697,057.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $43,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $91,722.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,945 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,229. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 2,626.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 82.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 160.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

(Get Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

