SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Sells 1,208 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,228 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.3% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 22,185 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 245,994 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,376,000 after acquiring an additional 15,429 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 130,753 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $180.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,223,106 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.