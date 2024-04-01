Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Short Interest Update

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the February 29th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 611,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $16.03 on Monday. Sleep Number has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $356.51 million, a P/E ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.32. Sleep Number had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $429.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sleep Number will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sleep Number

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Stadium Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,235,000 after acquiring an additional 678,001 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,730,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,836,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 1,401.7% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 251,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 234,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 588.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 239,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 205,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

