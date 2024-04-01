SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.77.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLM. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

In related news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $249,483.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other SLM news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $249,483.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,949,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 219.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM stock opened at $21.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.16. SLM has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $21.94.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $725.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.20 million. SLM had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SLM will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. SLM’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

