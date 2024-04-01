Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Update

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Smiths Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMGZY opened at $20.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average of $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $23.22.

Smiths Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.1562 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

