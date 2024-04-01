SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) PT Lowered to $89.00 at Truist Financial

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SSB. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.17.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $85.03 on Monday. SouthState has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.13. SouthState had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $419.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.08 million. Equities analysts expect that SouthState will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $344,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $344,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,925 shares of company stock valued at $988,686. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SouthState by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,139,000 after buying an additional 3,528,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SouthState by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,017,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SouthState by 666.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,329,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SouthState by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,653 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in SouthState by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,402,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

