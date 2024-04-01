Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,936 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $29.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “inline” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.24.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

