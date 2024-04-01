SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,592 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $10,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRLN. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,556,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 53,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 168,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares during the period.
SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance
SRLN opened at $42.11 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.80.
SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend
About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF
The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.