SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.99

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.99 and last traded at $25.99, with a volume of 201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74.

Get SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.089 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYMB. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,350,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 65.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.