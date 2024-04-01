SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Holdings Reduced by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 282.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 871.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1,633.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 642.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Price Performance

ONEY opened at $108.66 on Monday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $86.09 and a 1-year high of $108.69. The company has a market capitalization of $835.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.87.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

