SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. United Bank grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SDY opened at $131.24 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $131.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

