Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) Issues Earnings Results

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter.

Spectral AI Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Spectral AI stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. Spectral AI has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Spectral AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectral AI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spectral AI stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Spectral AI at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectral AI Company Profile

Spectral AI, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence (AI) company. The company focuses on medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. Its products include DeepView, a predictive diagnostic device that offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound's healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention.

