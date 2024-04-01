SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the February 29th total of 102,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPI Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPI Energy by 178.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 95,798 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPI Energy in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPI Energy in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPI Energy in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPI Energy in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

SPI Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPI opened at $0.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. SPI Energy has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $1.61. The company has a market cap of $19.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.70.

SPI Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

