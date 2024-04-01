Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires Shares of 10,000 Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 391.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 26.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, CEO Michael A. Stivala sold 45,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Neil Scanlon sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $502,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,953.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Stivala sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,731.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPH opened at $20.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.43. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $365.83 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 81.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPH. StockNews.com lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

