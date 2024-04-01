Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases Shares of 280 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.96.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $762.40 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $427.68 and a one year high of $815.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $770.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $682.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $156.29 billion, a PE ratio of 90.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

