Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 3rd. Analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $3.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.77. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 509.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,012.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPWH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPWH

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.