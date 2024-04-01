Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at TD Cowen from $102.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the coffee company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.95.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $91.69 on Monday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.10. The firm has a market cap of $103.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

