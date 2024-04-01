State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $658,390,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,000 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,519,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,801 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $2,311,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,141,963.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,388.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,349 shares of company stock valued at $15,334,555 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EW opened at $95.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.29.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.