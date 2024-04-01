State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.64 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Moody’s by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $393.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.58. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $290.98 and a 12 month high of $407.62. The company has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.42.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

