State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,325 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Amphenol by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 in the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $115.35 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $119.59. The firm has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.30 and its 200-day moving average is $95.54.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on APH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

