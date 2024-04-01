State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Curtiss-Wright worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,462,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 81,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW opened at $255.94 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $157.72 and a twelve month high of $257.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 145 shares of company stock worth $27,451 and have sold 12,451 shares worth $3,030,512. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

