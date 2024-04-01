State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Old Republic International worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 26.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $30.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.48%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at $224,367. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,367. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

