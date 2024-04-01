State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of UDR worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,594,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in UDR by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,157,000 after buying an additional 3,164,948 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,081,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,929,000 after buying an additional 394,581 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Price Performance

NYSE UDR opened at $37.41 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.92.

UDR Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 125.37%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.76.

Get Our Latest Report on UDR

UDR Company Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.