State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,145 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

ROP stock opened at $560.84 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $430.03 and a fifty-two week high of $563.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $549.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.35.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.