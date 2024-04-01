StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
iPower Stock Down 7.0 %
Shares of IPW stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.89. iPower has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.45.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). iPower had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that iPower will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
