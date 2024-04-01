StockNews.com Lowers TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BLD. DA Davidson began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a buy rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on TopBuild from $368.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $392.80.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $440.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.36. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $184.50 and a 12 month high of $443.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 20.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,974,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,072,000 after purchasing an additional 23,906 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,267 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

