Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 819 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.6% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 233,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $162.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $381.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $163.14.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

