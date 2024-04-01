Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Up 30.6% in March

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,200 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the February 29th total of 358,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS SUTNY opened at $4.33 on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers supervising services for management strategies, and financial and human resource management; and general affairs, business process, corporate administration, operational process, risk, and compliance management services; and internal auditing services.

