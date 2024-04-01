Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Summit Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of SMMF opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Summit Financial Group has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $31.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.38.
Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Financial Group
About Summit Financial Group
Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.
