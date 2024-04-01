Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SMMF opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Summit Financial Group has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $31.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.38.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

About Summit Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMMF. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 57.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

