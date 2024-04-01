Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.00

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 2284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SU

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average is $33.28.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.26%.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,379,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,732,051,000 after purchasing an additional 731,163 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,355,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,348,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,876,000 after buying an additional 628,262 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,689.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 565,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after acquiring an additional 533,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,248,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $593,188,000 after purchasing an additional 49,765 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.