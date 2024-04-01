Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 205.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after buying an additional 118,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,771,000 after buying an additional 182,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,531,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,274,000 after buying an additional 515,226 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,720,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,690,000 after buying an additional 84,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,170,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,492,000 after buying an additional 321,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $148.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.37. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.30 and a 1-year high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

