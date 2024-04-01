Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,983,100 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the February 29th total of 1,541,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19,831.0 days.

Taylor Wimpey Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TWODF opened at $1.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $1.89.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

About Taylor Wimpey

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.