Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,983,100 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the February 29th total of 1,541,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19,831.0 days.
Taylor Wimpey Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TWODF opened at $1.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $1.89.
About Taylor Wimpey
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Taylor Wimpey
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Keurig Dr Pepper Reaffirms Its Guidance, Time to Buy?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 4 Dividend Aristocrats Trading at a Discount
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Companies Buying Back Stock Before New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.