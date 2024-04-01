TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the February 29th total of 3,490,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,835 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,070,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,414,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,889 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $165,640,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $145.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.59. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $146.84.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

