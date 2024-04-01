Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 540,281,200 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the February 29th total of 436,185,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 128,638.4 days.
Telecom Italia Stock Performance
Shares of TIAOF stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29. Telecom Italia has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.36.
Telecom Italia Company Profile
