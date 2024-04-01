Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.21.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEX. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

TEX opened at $64.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. Terex has a twelve month low of $41.89 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.44.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terex will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,279,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,279,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Gross sold 4,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,752.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,039 shares of company stock worth $8,078,574 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,361,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,606,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,456,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,702,000 after buying an additional 733,690 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,672,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after buying an additional 438,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

