TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) Short Interest Up 26.8% in March

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,200 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the February 29th total of 1,096,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

TerrAscend Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TSNDF opened at $1.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. TerrAscend has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $2.45.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

