Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 79.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $184.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.96. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.29 and a 1-year high of $190.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $1,176,191.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total value of $1,320,160.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,776.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $1,176,191.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,123 shares of company stock worth $5,487,673 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTEK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

