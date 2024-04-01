The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,522 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.53.

Boeing Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BA opened at $192.99 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.59. The company has a market capitalization of $117.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.