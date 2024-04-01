The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Short Interest Down 6.9% in March

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the February 29th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Buckle Stock Performance

BKE opened at $40.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.23. Buckle has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $48.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.15. Buckle had a return on equity of 50.88% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Buckle by 60,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Buckle by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Buckle by 527.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group cut Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKE

Buckle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.