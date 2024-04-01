The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives $28.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.22.
A number of analysts have commented on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chemours from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.
NYSE:CC opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Chemours has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $39.05.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.52%.
The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.
