The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $383.60 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.33. The firm has a market cap of $380.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.76.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

