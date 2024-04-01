The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Director Sells $340,200.00 in Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) Director Edward C. Coppola sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 635,667 shares in the company, valued at $10,812,695.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Macerich Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MAC opened at $17.23 on Monday. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Macerich in the second quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Macerich by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Macerich in the third quarter worth $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAC

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.