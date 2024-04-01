The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Director Sells $340,200.00 in Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) Director Edward C. Coppola sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 635,667 shares in the company, valued at $10,812,695.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Macerich Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE MAC opened at $17.23 on Monday. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91.
Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Macerich in the second quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Macerich by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Macerich in the third quarter worth $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.
